The canning of SABC2's long-running popular soapie 7de Laan has been met with mixed reactions, with some saying “it's about time” and others feeling the pending loss.
After 23 years on air, SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announced on Monday that 7de Laan will not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 ends in December 2023.
7de Laan made its debut on SABC2 on April 4 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma and the Meintjies family, who all became household names.
The channel is yet to announce the show that will replace the popular soapie.
Fans react to '7de Laan' coming to an end: 'I'll miss it wholeheartedly'
Image: SUPPLIED
For many, the SABC2 was laced with nostalgia, and even though some admitted to not having watched the soapie recently, they admitted that it was a fave at some time in their lives. Some even added that the soapie helped them do well in Afrikaans at school.
One tweep decried the “pending” injustice that comes with the show ending. She tagged the department of sports, art and culture.
“The real injustice is that when they start doing reruns of #7deLaan, none of those performers will get paid, right @SportArtsCulture?” asked Twitter user Gugu Dhlamini.
Here are some of the reactions in tweets below:
7de Laan is the latest popular small-screen show to bite the dust, following the likes of Mzansi Magic's The Queen, 1 Magic's The River, e.TV's Durban Gen and Imbewu: The Seed.
