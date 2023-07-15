'This is the best reality TV show in Mzansi' — Tweeps shower 'The Bala Family' with praise

Season one of The Bala Family has just wrapped up and ended on a high, still being praised by viewers for its authenticity.
The last episode of the reality show aired on Thursday on Mzansi Magic.
Siblings Pinky, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo have been taking viewers behind the scenes of their lives on The Bala Family.
Completing the cast is their mother Veronica and her husband Tata Japhtha, and Jennifer Bala.
The show hit the trends list with viewers saying they couldn't wait for season two.
"#TheBalaFamily this is arguably the best reality show in eMzansi! It's raw! Its real! @Mzansimagic Thank you,” wrote one.
“Excellent delivery of a reality TV show! Authentic! Relatable! Intriguing! What a treat.”
“By far, the best reality show. So relatable. Made me look at my position as first-born and the only sister to brothers. It was good observing this dynamic from the outside,” added another.
Just a few episodes in, Loyiso Bala opened up about the show on his Instagram timeline.
He shared behind-the-scenes footage of filming, speaking of the effort he took to remain authentic while documenting his life.
“Real life is like a journey without a script. But while in front of the camera, we portray a curated version of reality,” he wrote.
“It hasn't been easy to be part of this show, but amid the challenges I’ve strived to be as authentic as possible, letting the rawness shine through the crafted façade,” he wrote.
Here are some of the reactions:
