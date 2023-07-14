“It is essential they be provided with police protection when they are shooting episodes of Sizokuthola, round the clock surveillance, and any other necessary security measures to mitigate the risks they face.”
Zungula asked the ministers to investigate and prosecute those exposed selling drugs.
“I request the justice department take proactive measures to engage law enforcement agencies nationwide and thoroughly investigate the cases presented by Sizokuthola. By doing so, you can help bridge the gap between exposure and conviction.
“It is disheartening to witness the hard work of the Sizokuthola team go unrewarded due to a lack of convictions. Without the appropriate legal consequences, the message conveyed by the show loses its potency and the drug dealers continue to operate with impunity,” Zungula said.
Attempts to get comment from MojaLOVE channel on the alleged death threats were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
Here is a glimpse of the show:
MP Vuyo Zungula asks Cele and Lamola for 'Sizokuthola' crew protection amid alleged death threats
Image: MojaLOVE/Instagram
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has requested police minister Bheki Cele and justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to provide protection for the crew of drug-busting TV show Sizokuthola amid allegations of death threats.
Zungula made the plea in a letter to the justice cluster ministers on Thursday.
“I am writing to draw your immediate attention to a matter of utmost urgency concerning the safety and security of the host [Xolani Khumalo] and crew members of the TV show Sizokuthola, a show primarily focused with exposing drug dealers in our communities.
“Xolani, because of his courageous work as host of Sizokuthola, has become the target of numerous threats to his life. In light of these circumstances, I implore you to take immediate action to ensure the safety of Xolani and the entire Sizokuthola production,” Zungula said.
Here is a glimpse of the show:
