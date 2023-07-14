The Daily Show With Trevor Noah also received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.
“Wow! This is always so surreal. 3 Emmy noms for @thedailyshow Thank you to @TelevisionAcad for the honour once again! And of course congrats to everyone behind the scenes at @thedailyshow! Chris McCarthy, and the entire Paramount family! Thank you,” he wrote in another post.
Trevor Noah made history when he became the first comedian to win the prestigious Erasmus Prize in nearly 60 years. Before Trevor the only comic to win the prize was Charlie Chaplin, who received the honour in 1965. Noah was the first South African to win it.
According to a statement from the foundation, Noah was awarded the prize for his inspired contribution to the theme “In Praise of Folly”, named after Erasmus’s most famous book “which is filled with humour, social criticism and political satire”.
“With his sharp-minded, mocking yet inclusive political comedy, Noah, in the eyes of the jury, upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit,’” reads the statement.
Halala! Trevor Noah scoops Emmy nomination for 'I Wish You Would'
Journalist
Image: FACEBOOK
Trevor Noah has scooped an Emmy Nomination for his Netflix special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would.
The comedian received an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Variety Special. He headed to his Twitter timeline to share the exciting news with his followers.
“Wow Having my @Netflix special “I wish you would” nominated for an Emmy is absolutely mind blowing but to be in the same category as @imcarolburnett, @Lizzo, John @Mulaney, @TheNormanLear, & @iamwandasykes? How is this life? Thank you so much to everyone who watched and everyone who voted,” he wrote.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah also received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.
“Wow! This is always so surreal. 3 Emmy noms for @thedailyshow Thank you to @TelevisionAcad for the honour once again! And of course congrats to everyone behind the scenes at @thedailyshow! Chris McCarthy, and the entire Paramount family! Thank you,” he wrote in another post.
Trevor Noah made history when he became the first comedian to win the prestigious Erasmus Prize in nearly 60 years. Before Trevor the only comic to win the prize was Charlie Chaplin, who received the honour in 1965. Noah was the first South African to win it.
According to a statement from the foundation, Noah was awarded the prize for his inspired contribution to the theme “In Praise of Folly”, named after Erasmus’s most famous book “which is filled with humour, social criticism and political satire”.
“With his sharp-minded, mocking yet inclusive political comedy, Noah, in the eyes of the jury, upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit,’” reads the statement.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure