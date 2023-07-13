Thank you SouthAaa for your love'- Unathi Nkayi celebrates her 22-year career
Media personality and songstress Unathi Nkayi has expressed gratitude to those that have supported her career that spans for 22 years.
She shared a young throwback video of her presenting the Coca-Cola Popstars TV show on her Instagram timeline, sharing that she was not expecting the longevity in her career.
"2004 I was pregnant with my first born as I hosted Pop Stars South Africa. Never in a million years would I have expected to have had such a wonderful career for this long. This morning let me thank you SouthAaa for your love over the last 22 years. Here’s to another 22 with you," she wrote.
In her mentions her followers all went with her on her road down memory lane.
"I remember this!!! From watching you growing up to calling you an industry colleague and SISTER is (mind-blowing emoji)," wrote Minnie Dlamini.
"Damn, 22 years already. Amazing stuff sis! You definitely are goated at this," added another.
Unathi has been involved in what seems to be the biggest fight of her career (her vs her former employer).
The media personality said she plans to share her side of the story at the end of her high court case against Kaya 959.
"Through our production company, we've started shooting my documentary, and I promise I will tell you everything at the end of the case. I'll share all documents and you'll finally get both sides of the story," she said in a video shared on Instagram.
Unathi thanked her followers for their support: "I know what to expect. This could last me a few months, or it could last me a few years. I want to assure you I have been saving for 18 months since they fired me because I knew this day would come.