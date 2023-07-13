Thank you SouthAaa for your love'- Unathi Nkayi celebrates her 22-year career

Media personality and songstress Unathi Nkayi has expressed gratitude to those that have supported her career that spans for 22 years.

She shared a young throwback video of her presenting the Coca-Cola Popstars TV show on her Instagram timeline, sharing that she was not expecting the longevity in her career.

"2004 I was pregnant with my first born as I hosted Pop Stars South Africa. Never in a million years would I have expected to have had such a wonderful career for this long. This morning let me thank you SouthAaa for your love over the last 22 years. Here’s to another 22 with you," she wrote.

In her mentions her followers all went with her on her road down memory lane.

"I remember this!!! From watching you growing up to calling you an industry colleague and SISTER is (mind-blowing emoji)," wrote Minnie Dlamini.