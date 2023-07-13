With the introduction of podcasts and new digital streaming platforms, there has been an ongoing debate on the relevance of radio.
Media personality Tbo Touch spoke of the impact of the medium on the entertainment industry.
Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, recalled how artists frequently contacted him when gearing to release music and it has often proved a success.
“I've been hearing these conversations about radio is dying, radio is dead. Let me tell you something, anybody who thinks radio is dying or radio is dead, when Sjava dropped this track he called me, when Mass Country came out AKA called me,” he said during his show on Metro FM.
“Any artist, when they've got a new song, iTunes cannot do what radio will do to your career. YouTube will not do what Metro FM will do to your career. The sole purpose of radio jocks is to break records in a way that AI or any streaming cannot do.
“And a lot of people saying radio is dying, radio is dead. I know a lot of DJs that radio didn't even make them. No platform makes you a star. If you are born a star, you will be a star regardless of the platform, but understand the power of this medium. We co-sign tracks. When I put my name on Sjava, he's going to go triple, quadruple platinum, because we are co-signing it. The biggest show is co-signing a song.”
'iTunes cannot do what radio will do for your career' — Tbo Touch slams critics claiming radio is dead
'The sole purpose of radio jocks is to break records in a way that AI or streaming cannot do'
Journalist
Image: Masi Losi
With the introduction of podcasts and new digital streaming platforms, there has been an ongoing debate on the relevance of radio.
Media personality Tbo Touch spoke of the impact of the medium on the entertainment industry.
Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, recalled how artists frequently contacted him when gearing to release music and it has often proved a success.
“I've been hearing these conversations about radio is dying, radio is dead. Let me tell you something, anybody who thinks radio is dying or radio is dead, when Sjava dropped this track he called me, when Mass Country came out AKA called me,” he said during his show on Metro FM.
“Any artist, when they've got a new song, iTunes cannot do what radio will do to your career. YouTube will not do what Metro FM will do to your career. The sole purpose of radio jocks is to break records in a way that AI or any streaming cannot do.
“And a lot of people saying radio is dying, radio is dead. I know a lot of DJs that radio didn't even make them. No platform makes you a star. If you are born a star, you will be a star regardless of the platform, but understand the power of this medium. We co-sign tracks. When I put my name on Sjava, he's going to go triple, quadruple platinum, because we are co-signing it. The biggest show is co-signing a song.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle