1-million subscribers — ‘Podcast and Chill’ celebrates a massive milestone

Congratulations are in order for the Podcast and Chill Network after they reached a milestone.
On Tuesday an official announcement on their social media platforms revealed they had garnered 1-million subscribers on their YouTube platform since its inception in 2018.
“Today is a monumental day for our podcast. From humble beginnings in a small apartment armed with a phone and microphones, we've hit 1-million subscribers. Grateful to the Lord and our incredible chillers who stuck by us.” read the announcement post.
MacG also took to his timeline to express his gratitude to the audience who made the accomplishment possible.
“Wow, I can’t believe we made it. Thank you to the team, our sponsors, our guests, God, my family, my woman, and most importantly, the chiller! Without your support through the good and very bad times, none of this would be possible #ThanksAMillion #RoadTo1Million Khezwooooo,” he wrote.
During the recent episode of the podcast, MacG revealed they were raking in 1.6-million views a week.
To celebrate the achievement, the network is set to host The Road to 1-million subscribers event on July 30 at Sun Bet Arena with a hot line-up including Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, Musa Keys, Musa Popps, Robot Boii, Eugene Khoza and Celeste Ntuli.
