South African troupe takes pantsula to global audience
Dance provided a code performers could use to communicate in a language apartheid police could not understand
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Thato Qofela first performed the “pantsula”, a symbol of black South African culture and resistance to the apartheid regime, in his childhood backyard. Now, he is helping revive the dance style and take it to the global stage.
The quick-stepping, energetic and syncopated dance originated among black youth living in townships such as Qofela's Katlehong under racial segregation, which ended in 1994. It became a vehicle for social and political expression and resistance.
Pantsula choreography, including movements mimicking sweeping, playing dice and saluting, meditated on black South Africans' everyday experiences and provided a code performers could use to communicate in a language police could not understand.
It later enjoyed popularity among South Africans of different races, but waned as modern dance styles gained prominence.
Now, Qofela's dance troupe, Via Katlehong, wants to drive a revival of the style and has taken the dance to the global stage with shows in France, the Netherlands and Portugal.
For Qofela, pantsula was more than just entertainment. It helped him stay out of trouble while growing up in Katlehong, where riots against the apartheid government were a regular feature of life.
“For a child growing up exposed to those situations it is easy to get hooked on drugs or crime,” the 34-year-old dancer said, adding that backyard pantsula rehearsals led by his brother meant he had no time to get involved in illegal activities.
For other troupe members such as 33-year-old Thulisile Binda, being able to express herself through the dance has provided a way to deal with life's challenges.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
“There's some sort of healing that happens when you are dancing,” she said.
Via Katlehong is also attracting attention at home.
Lethabo Xulu, a local audience member, said its performances were a way to address societal problems.
“Via Katlehong is a platform to offer solutions to a lot of the ills that have happened because of the history we've experienced,” she said.
