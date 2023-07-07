Nelson Mandela Bay’s Wayne Kallis heads for international waters
Chance click of the mouse for online ad sets musician up for exciting adventure
On stage or playing at markets and pubs around the city, Wayne Kallis’s voice is one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most recognised.
But now his dedicated audience will have to share him with the rest of the world as he jets off to Florida, Texas, Mexico and the Bahamas for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
