×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

REVIEW | A quirky celebration of life — and its eventual end

Premium
30 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A production filled with energetic stage antics and quirky moments, this show is sure to energise weary theatregoers at the National Arts Festival. 

Bucket List, which follows the life of a man past his prime, delivers plenty of lighthearted laughs as it explores how to deal with personal demons. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read