Leleti Khumalo announces 'Sarafina!' heading to the cinema

Legendary actress Leleti Khumalo announced Sarafina! is heading to the cinemas.
Taking to her socials, she shared that the iconic film, which was digitally remastered and new scenes added, will be available for viewing in Women's Month.
“The classic film, SARAFINA! will be released at cinemas in South Africa on 11 August 2023 paying homage to the remarkable women who shaped the struggle. A captivating new poster which depicts the powerful female characters in the film has been designed especially for this release,” she posted.
Leleti mentioned that all the women in the cast made the film what it is today.
“These characters vividly portray the vital role women played as the backbone of the struggle. This timely release during Women’s Month serves as a poignant tribute to the indomitable spirit of these brave women. A compelling new trailer has also been created to promote the film.”
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Sun/Lucky Nxumalo
In May, the film was selected for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France. The festival announced Sarafina! for the 2023 Official Selection — Cannes Classics.
“It is so exciting to be going back to the Cannes Film Festival. In 1992 we had a 20-minute standing ovation. What an amazing experience it was. I look forward to reliving that moment this year,” said Leleti.
“It is exciting to be returning to the Cannes Film Festival with Sarafina! after 30 years. Being selected for Cannes Classics is a rare and coveted recognition. We are privileged and thrilled that Sarafina! has notched up another first by becoming the first South African film to be selected twice by the Cannes Film Festival, the most prestigious festival in the world. The world premiere in 1992 sparked a renaissance of the South African film industry. Sarafina!'s return to Cannes celebrates the timelessness of our stories and I hope this will motivate a new generation of filmmakers,” producer Anant Singh added.
