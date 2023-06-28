×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

REVIEW | Dreams come to life on stage in ‘Droomwerk’

Premium
28 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Exploring themes of mental health while trying to deal with the consequences of ancestral guilt, Droomwerk is as unnerving as it is intriguing.  

Written and produced by acclaimed poet Pieter Odendaal, Droomwerk demonstrates how your roots can impact and influence the lives of those struggling to grapple with reality...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read