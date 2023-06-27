×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

REVIEW | ‘Fish out of H2O’ struggles to find meaning

Premium
27 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A bit out of its depth, EnJay Productions Fish Out of H2O seems to have missed the mark as it ventures through various lapses of SA history.

Written by former Soul City actor Mfana Jones Hlophe, Fish Out of H2O struggles to find meaning on the backdrop of regurgitating the past through a narrative slightly antagonistic. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read