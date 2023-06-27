REVIEW | ‘Fish out of H2O’ struggles to find meaning
A bit out of its depth, EnJay Productions Fish Out of H2O seems to have missed the mark as it ventures through various lapses of SA history.
Written by former Soul City actor Mfana Jones Hlophe, Fish Out of H2O struggles to find meaning on the backdrop of regurgitating the past through a narrative slightly antagonistic. ..
Court reporter
