It seems like the first episode of Shaka iLembe hit all the right notes in Mzansi.
Twitter was abuzz with those singing the praises of the cast and the show's cinematography.
“We have talked about the characters, but did you guys see how beautiful that picture looks like? I haven’t seen a local text look this beautiful before,” wrote one.
“I think of Shaka iLembe and my heart jumps. I have been making so much noise about the show. It delivered and more. Such a production we have never seen in SA,” tweeted another.
“Amazing production and the actors. First episode I am very impressed, honestly. Everything is on point.”
The historical series, set in the late 1700s and 1800s, explores the making of iconic African king Shaka Zulu, played by Lemogang Tsipa (as the adult king) and newcomer actor Ntando Zondi (as the boy king).
'The hype was definitely worth it' – Here's what Mzansi thought of 'Shaka iLembe'
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Lemogang shared how excited he was to be part of the production.
“It's a dream come true in a sense that we've always wanted to do these large-scale productions that have maximum production value, given a budget with the ability to dream. This is definitely going to shift the way people look at me,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“Playing a great king is definitely going to change peoples' perspective of me. I think it will also help open a lot of opportunities because Shaka is one of the unique historical figures that is globally famous.”
Here are some of the reactions:
