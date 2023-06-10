Tony previously wrote an appreciation post to Nadia, speaking of how he always could tell she was perfect for his son.
WATCH | Tony Forbes surprises Nadia Nakai for her birthday
Image: Twitter/Nadia Nakai
Nadia Nakai not only had late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' heart but his parents' hearts too.
Tony Forbes recently surprised her with a birthday cake at studio.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she shared the clip of her late boyfriend's dad walking towards her and others singing for her.
“Thank you so much, Factorie Africa. It was so special being surprised by Tony Forbes as well. Thank you,” she wrote.
Tony and and AKA's mother Lynn have been showing Nadia she is not alone by showering her with constant love and acts of kindness.
Lynn took to her Instagram and wished Nadia well on her birthday.
“You are one of the most beautiful humans I know and your light radiates from within. Thank you for being you. You are a blessing and it is an honour to know you. Keep on shining your light into the world. I wish you endless blessings, love and joy. You deserve only the best and it will come to you in ways you cannot begin to imagine. We love you,” she wrote.
