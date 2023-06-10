‘Still a flame’ — Minnie Dlamini celebrates 13 years in showbiz

Throughout her career, Minnie has managed to reinvent herself.
From being one of the most sought-after TV personalities to becoming a producer and stepping into the business space and launching a luxurious bar lounge, Minnie has shown her fans she is a woman of many talents.
She has appeared on Rockville, Generations, The Wild and recently reignited her acting career when making her film debut in an adventure comedy chick flick The Honeymoon.
In the film, the actress plays the role of Lungile “Lu” Radebe, a woman with two children who is stuck in a rut with her marriage to her love interest, Andile (played by Naymaps Maphalala).
“When this role came, I didn't know how I could play a role that was a mother, a wife of over 10 years. I had just got married when Bianca approached me. Children weren't even on my mind. But by the time we started shooting the film, I had been married for about three years, I had my kid, and I think I was able to sink my teeth into the character a lot better than I would have had we shot it earlier,” she told TshisaLIVE.
In February 2022, Minnie dropped a bombshell, revealing she and her husband Quinton Jones had filed for divorce.
Minnie admitted she kept her divorce private during the filming of the movie and during the pandemic, and said playing the role of Lu helped her through the split.
“It was very difficult because I was going through it alone. No-one knew what was going on — my family, my friends no-one — so it was very healing for me to be able to use the character to find myself and my truth.
“My character journey gave me a lot of strength in fighting for myself and fighting for the life that I want to live moving forward. So I am so grateful for it. It taught me to fight for myself and to stop caring about what people think and not worry about what other people's opinions are going to be because they'll have opinions regardless of what you do. but when you go to bed, are you happy with yourself or happy with your life.”
‘Still a flame’ — Minnie Dlamini celebrates 13 years in showbiz
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
This year marks 13 years of being in the entertainment business for Minnie Dlamini, and she has vowed to continue making herself and her fans proud.
Having been able to maintain longevity in her career, the media personality took to her timeline to celebrate the milestone, promising to continue making great strides.
“Today marks 13 years in the game, still a flame. Thank you to my younger self for taking a giant leap of faith, and fighting for our dreams. I will continue to make you proud for the next 13 plus. Let’s go,” she wrote.
