Thando Thabethe and Kelly Rowland have a heart-to-heart: Here’s what they talked about
Image: Denvor de Wee
Media personality Thando Thabethe and US singer Kelly Rowland had a young heart-to-heart recently, speaking about balancing a career and motherhood.
Thando shared a clip from her reality show The Unstoppable Thabooty of the pair having a chat.
In it, Thando shared her wish to have a little one of her own one day.
"I feel like I'm postponing having a kid because when am I going to take care of the kid?" said Thando.
Kelly managed to quieten Thando's over-thinking by assuring her she's got this.
"First of all, you work your ass off — you can definitely afford a nanny, my dear. That's the luxury of working your ass off. I worked up until four months, if it was a show or acting gig. And you tell your production crew — you make it work," explained Kelly.
In her mentions Thando's followers affirmed her and her reality show.
"Lol! You’d be a great mom," wrote Nadia Nakai.
"I like this. A refreshing take on reality shows. Love it," wrote Instagram user Nomathemba
Thando said she met Kelly two years ago and the pair immediately hit it off.
Speaking to Sowetan ahead of the launch of her "You Belong" campaign with alcohol brand Brutal Fruit, Kelly said it was a full-circle moment when asked how motherhood and marriage impacted her life.
"Motherhood and marriage are grounding for me. Marriage is me continuing to grow. As strange as it may sound, it gives me something as an individual too because I grew up without my father, so it’s like learning how to love this man respectfully, beautifully and functionally — and communicating. My family is my everything."
