Leisure

Simphiwe Dana reflects on time spent with former president Thabo Mbeki

06 June 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Musician Simphiwe Dana sat with former president Thabo Mbeki
Image: Masi Losi

Singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana recently rubbed shoulders with former president Thabo Mbeki. 

The star shared a snap with the former statesman and said the chat was inspirational.

"It has been such a wonderful time spent with this great leader on our way back from Guinea. I got such important insights from our conversation. The gentleness and patience he exhibited as I asked him a myriad of questions. I will treasure this experience for a long time to come," she wrote

Simphiwe has often been vocal on politics in Mzansi. Taking to Twitter in January 2022, she said even though she would love to see a woman lead the country, she's not certain the woman needs to come from the ANC camp because it is a "lost cause".

"If the ANC wasn’t such a lost cause, a female president from the camp would be such a breath of fresh air. Given that the ANC as a whole has created such destruction, the treatment of Lindiwe Sisulu seems particularly aggressive. But alas, throw the whole thing away," she wrote. 

 

