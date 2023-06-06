Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa was announced as the recipient of the Best Actress award at this year's Screen ATX in Austin, Texas, in the US for her role in Four Walls.
The actress took to her timeline excitedly revealing the news to her fans.
“What a great pleasure to have won Best ATX actress for the movie/short series Four Walls. Thanks to my producers, directors, fellow cast, and crew. It would have not happened without you ... We did it!
“I'm so excited. I would have loved to go and just see what was happening and to grace the red carpet, but the fact that they have given me this honour is absolutely a pleasure,” she said.
The limited series follows a married nurse Grace Molotsi (played by Enhle), who is held hostage by two thugs who invade her home while on the run from the cops after a cash-in-transit robbery goes wrong.
'I'm so excited' — Enhle Mbali celebrates international award for her acting
Journalist
Image: Oupa Bopape
Enhle's character in the series sheds light on the impact of gender-based violence (GBV).
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Enhle spoke of her intention to make sure her character stays in tune throughout filming to make sure the story is told adequately.
“I had the responsibility to ensure that the story of many women was told in an authentic and heart-warming manner. I had to ensure every second was jam-packed with Grace saying, feeling, walking, and breathing like a woman who is experiencing the most severe kind of GBV.
“Also bringing it home and letting people into the homes of women who go through such abuse, the desperation that comes with it, so they may feel some form of empathy and start conversations that lead to real change in a country ridden with painful statistics of GBV,” she explained.
