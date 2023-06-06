Bujy Bikwa 'at peace' after Boity Thulo drops assault charges against him

Nearly a year and a half after a violent fight between them, Boity Thulo has dropped charges against Bujy Bikwa.
The media personality opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in 2021 after a heated argument between them at a hotel in Waterfall, Midrand.
The stars had a lengthy legal battle, with their case being postponed for further investigations, but on Monday Bujy and Boity kissed and made up.
The resolution came after a mediation process at the Midrand magistrate's court.
"We hugged, we spoke, and we are okay. We both agreed we are going to move on and be civil towards one another. I'm at peace, we are both at peace. I think it's a lesson learned from me I think from both of us," Bujy exclusively told TshisaLIVE.
He said they both agreed there were lessons that had to be learned without condoning any violence.
"With this experience I went through it and learned so much from. Now I am now able to be a better advocate to no violence."
Bujy said since the fight, he's had to undergo therapy to help him deal with depression and social anxiety.
He's lost his two TV shows and ambassadorship deals, which caused him to downgrade his lifestyle, and moved from a golf estate to a smaller apartment.
“This thing broke me. Going through depression and suffering from social anxiety was the hardest thing I've had to go through. It's been a year. I had to do my own healing. The silence for me was very important for my sanity. I don't have anything to hide.
“I had to forgive myself and what had happened because at some point you if don't forgive yourself, thinking you should have walked away... There are so many emotions. If you sit in this hole you're going to die in it. I never thought I'd be in such a situation.
“I don't want to pretend that I'm fine when deep down inside my soul is crashing, and being in that space can be very overwhelming. Socially, if it's not work-related I struggle but slowly and surely I am trying to adjust.”
Bujy Bikwa 'at peace' after Boity Thulo drops assault charges against him
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo x Instagram/Bujy Bikwa
