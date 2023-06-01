‘He is pure talent’ — Inside minister Zizi Kodwa’s call with SA amputee dancer Musa Motha

Sports, arts, and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has praised South African-born dancer Musa Motha for flying the flag high on Britain's Got Talent.
The 27-year-old amputee made it through to the grand finale of the competition on Monday after another stellar performance on the hit TV show.
The minister had a call with Musa and said he was proud of how the dancer was representing the country.
“This morning I called and spoke to Musa Motha who went through the finals on Britain’s Got Talent. I congratulated him and thanked him for flying our flag high.”
He said Musa missed South African weather but was “absolutely thrilled for the experience”.
“He is pure talent,” he said.
Congratulatory messages have flooded in for the dancer on social media, with many marvelling about his talent.
“No-one and nothing should stop you from realising your dream. South Africa, our youth are talented. Sadly we only realise it after their talent is showcased abroad. Proud of you Musa Motha,” wrote celebrated broadcaster Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.
Read other Twitter posts below:
Musa, who relocated from his Sebokeng, Gauteng, home to the UK in February last year, lost his leg after he was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2006. It has not stopped him from achieving his dreams.
On the competition, he made history when he achieved the show’s first-ever group Golden Buzzer.
“I cannot find the right words to describe the feeling, not that I got the golden buzzer but because I made history. I'm the first one to get a group golden buzzer in the history of BGT. I was emotional and excited,” he told TimesLIVE Premium.
