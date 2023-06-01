'Farewell to a legend' — Veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu remembered

The TL is filled with fans of late veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu reminiscing about his popular roles on Yizo Yizo and Zone 14.
The seasoned actor died of natural causes on Tuesday, at 85. News of his death broke on Wednesday morning and were confirmed by his agency Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA).
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of [the] legendary actor. He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile, even when times were tough.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family and friends. We will miss you Patrick. RIP,” the agency said in a statement.
He was best known for his role as Sizwe Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14 and as school principal Mr Thembu in popular TV series Yizo Yizo. Patrick had stints on several productions, including on etv's Durban Gen and the film Knuckle City, among others.
Heartbroken fans reflected on their favorite moments from the star.
"This man terrified the staff and teachers of Supatsela High on Yizo Yizo, and as viewers we were terrified. What a man. What a disciplinarian. What a legend," one wrote.
Seasoned actress Nambitha Mpumlwana shared her tribute on Twitter.
"I was only a young’un when I was called to fill in the enormous shoes of the inimitable Patrick Ndlovu on Yizo Yizo. I knew I had much to learn! It was an honour getting to know him over the years as a colleague and friend. Thank you for the memories, Sibali," she wrote.
