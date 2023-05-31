American singer Kelly Rowland, a frequent visitor to SA, said she was happy to see Uncle Waffles added to the Coachella line-up this year.
“I love music. I listen to music all the time. It's really cool to see artists come up with new ways — like there's this really cool DJ out right now, her name is Uncle Waffles and she's got so much personality. She's so cool, she just played at Coachella but I've been knowing about this girl for at least a year now,” she said during her sit-down on the Pretty Smart podcast.
NASTY C
Not long ago, US star Chris Brown posted a clip of Nasty C's rap freestyle on his Insta stories.
“Bro whaaat? (and this freestyle is almost at 500K on OTR YouTube channel),” Nasty said in response.
KELVIN MOMO
Drake praised South African amapiano hit maker Kelvin Momo for his music skills.
“You, my friend, are from another planet. Listening to you is like a religious experience,” the message read.
WATCH | US star Wiz Khalifa jams to Khanyisa’s amapiano song
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Khanyisa Jaceni
Khanyisa Jaceni’s hit song Zula Zula has got American rapper Wiz Khalifa jamming.
In a clip doing the rounds on Instagram and TikTok, Wiz can be seen moving to the beat of the song.
Khanyisa released Zula Zula in 2022 alongside Focalistic and Villosoul.
Mzansi musicians have been getting a lot of attention from abroad since the beginning of the year.
UNCLE WAFFLES
Uncle Waffles has been trending for a while and Beyoncé recently danced to her popular track Tanzania during her world tour.
Waffles, who got a co-sign from Drake, Kelly Rowland and Ciara recently showed up and showed off at Coachella and the Met Gala after party.
The amapiano sensation shot up the trends lists when she shared a video of her doing her viral Yahyuppiyah challenge with the Like A Boy hit maker.
