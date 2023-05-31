Rasta honours Dineo Ranaka as she gets help for her mental health

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rasta recalled meeting Dineo on several occasions in the corridors of Metro FM, when she was working with the radio station. He said they had shared a laugh when she jokingly insisted he not draw her.

“I guess this painting will reach her as I try to get a hold of her or her sisters. I'm definitely sure she will give her the painting and appreciate her for the love she has shown to me.

“Our sister Dineo is a strong woman. We would love for her to be back.”

Rasta, who has paid tribute to artists including late rapper Riky Rick and actor Patrick Shai, who battled mental health issues, said he could relate.

“It’s so sad when we hear our role models facing such hardships and say they want to take their lives.”

“I fought all those battles. When you are pointed at by society because of this and that, it's hard to achieve in life. Life can be so rough, tough and hard. We need to keep our heads up.”