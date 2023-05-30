Polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku recently gushed over his first wife MaCele, saying without her they wouldn't have a family.
Taking to his Instagram timeline on Sunday, Musa shared a snap with his wifey and thanked her for sharing his vision of a polygamous union.
“Your Royal Highness MaCele Magaye, Mamkhulu Vico Ndlovukazi Mseleku. Waze wangenza umuntu wavikela umbono omkhulu kangaka without you ngabe le special family engiyakhayo ngabe ayikho. Siyabonga kakhulu MaNdosi you are a woman and more. UNkulunkulu asigcinele wena. Lamakhosikazi ami akhona kwavuma wena Mamkhulu MaCele you were only 22 years when we got married. Salute Ndlovukazi yami,” he wrote.
The Mnakwethu host began his journey in polygamy when he was 23 years old, marrying his first wife Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku, later taking a second wife, Nokukhanya Mayeni Mseleku, then a third wife, Thobile MaKhumalo, and fourth wife, Mbali MaNgwabe.
'Salute Ndlovukazi yami' — Musa Mseleku gushes over MaCele for giving polygamous union her blessing
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Musa Mseleku
Polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku recently gushed over his first wife MaCele, saying without her they wouldn't have a family.
Taking to his Instagram timeline on Sunday, Musa shared a snap with his wifey and thanked her for sharing his vision of a polygamous union.
“Your Royal Highness MaCele Magaye, Mamkhulu Vico Ndlovukazi Mseleku. Waze wangenza umuntu wavikela umbono omkhulu kangaka without you ngabe le special family engiyakhayo ngabe ayikho. Siyabonga kakhulu MaNdosi you are a woman and more. UNkulunkulu asigcinele wena. Lamakhosikazi ami akhona kwavuma wena Mamkhulu MaCele you were only 22 years when we got married. Salute Ndlovukazi yami,” he wrote.
The Mnakwethu host began his journey in polygamy when he was 23 years old, marrying his first wife Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku, later taking a second wife, Nokukhanya Mayeni Mseleku, then a third wife, Thobile MaKhumalo, and fourth wife, Mbali MaNgwabe.
Mseleku previously shared a picture of himself with all his wives on Instagram, speaking of how proud he was of having achieved his lifelong dream.
“Among some of the things I will deliver to my grandmother Flo when we meet in heaven one day. Nangu umuzi wakho (Here is your family). Flo ngiwakhile. (I have built it),” he wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Mseleku admitted his polygamous lifestyle has not always been easy.
“When I started, I thought I was going to fail, but now I think I can stand on top of the mountain and say, 'yes, I've made it'. It's been more than 20 years. Any vision at any point gets to be reaffirmed, whether it's still following its intended original form or not.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure