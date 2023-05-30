Lindokuhle "Intaba Yase Dubai" Msomi has hung up his mic for a while, and says it's time to accept defeat.
Ambitiouz Entertainment and Intaba Yase Dubai were embroiled in a tussle in 2022 over claims the musician received R3,700 monthly for his contribution to the chart-topping Mali Eningi single featuring Big Zulu.
Taking to his Facebook timeline, Lindokuhle explained why he was taking a break to focus on his record label.
"Let’s take a break. It’s time to accept we have failed. Let’s try something else and move on in life. To everyone who loved and supported me from day 1, know that I love you and I’m not giving up but I have to start something new in order to survive. I’m still available for performances.
"To projects I have promised, put them on hold till further notice. I got myself a job. And I promise one day if ever we will be free from this jail we in, I’ll give you music as I won’t stop recording since I love writing music.
"For now let’s accept another chapter in my life. I have a lot of work as a director at 3Point7 Ent and I hope you will support our new kids as they are about to take off. And God bless you for building me to become this man I am now. And I would like to say thank you for your support," he wrote.
'It's time to accept we have failed, let's try something else': Intaba Yase Dubai is taking a break
Image: Twitter/Intaba Yase Dubai
Opening up about his struggles with Ambitiouz previously, Lindokuhle said he was very disappointed to have worked so hard only to get paid R3,700.
“Last year I was depressed and frustrated because I was gigging almost every weekend, but come month end I get paid R3,700?
"After an in-depth reflection on my career, I won’t quit music, I love it and I am passionate about it. Most importantly that’s the only source I have to feed my family.”
Ambitiouz Entertainment record label founder Kgosi Mahumapelo told TshisaLIVE he was confused by the muso's actions.
“The R3,700 is the food allowance he receives, while receiving more money on top of that. It's just a portion of what he receives. That's a person who knew they were emotionally manipulating the public. He's not even counting the R12,000 monthly accommodation.”
