Idols SA season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo is now officially a lead vocalist in the Spirit of Praise gospel group.
The group introduced new members on Saturday at their live recording at SunBet Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria. Among those were Thapelo and fellow Idols star Mmatema Moremi.
Thapelo announced the news on his socials and he has flooded his Insta stories with clips from the live recording they have done.
“I did a collaboration with Spirit of Praise this past weekend May 27. I'm a new family member of SOP and yes the fans can expect so many things from me with the family. I was there as a backing vocalist before it's just that now I come as a lead vocalist.
“We are hoping for great outcomes, we are hoping for longevity of relationships with them. Fans can expect my music with them because we did a recording with them,” he explained to TshisaLIVE.
“The experience this time around is honestly beautiful because I come in as a lead singer and not as a backing vocalist. That alone for me was a highlight to say indeed dreams do come true. You started at the back, today you are at the front line.
“It brings about motivation to many that they need to hold on and wait their turn because things can change at any time. I don't think anyone thought I would be where I am today and here I am doing it.”
'Idols SA' winner Thapelo Molomo joins Spirit of Praise as a lead singer
“I don't think anyone thought I would be where I am today and here I am doing it”
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A week after being crowned Idols SA season 18 winner in 2022, Thapelo got in studio with Kalawa Jazmee Records to create music.
The four-track EP was a mixture of genres, including gospel, afro-pop and amapiano, which he told TshisaLIVE at the time showcased his versatility.
He is now working on different music offerings and said part of it is to thank his fans for their unwavering support.
“Fans can expect so much music from me, I'm in studio now working on my projects, exciting projects that definitely do continue to describe me as an artist and their support would really be appreciated.”
“I'm currently working on my own tour across the country just to appreciate the fans for their love and support and to bring music closer to their nearest provinces where they are.
“By the grace of God I hope that later I should be able to host a bigger live recording for Thapelo Molomo. But they should be expecting more music, I'm going to be dropping singles, and EPs just so that they have something to listen to in the meantime while I work on the tour.”
