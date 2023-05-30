'A Rising Queen': Tweeps congratulate Thuso Mbedu on massive L'Oréal deal

The TL was filled with messages of well wishes and congratulations for Thuso Mbedu after she inked a deal with L’Oréal Paris.
The Underground Railroad star took to her Twitter timeline to announce she is a brand ambassador and spokesperson for the global cosmetics company.
Mzansi celebs and fans of the actress were over-joyed with the news, and the star shot up the trends list.
On their official Instagram timeline L'Oréal Paris welcomed Thuso to their family.
“We are thrilled to announce the talented South African actress Thuso Mbedu as a new brand ambassador and spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.
"In addition to her successful international acting career, Thuso is passionate about empowering women and girls by providing them with educational resources alongside the non-profit organisation Save The Children.
"Together, we look forward to inspiring and uplifting individuals of all backgrounds to embrace their beauty, celebrate diversity and foster self-confidence.
"Welcome to the L'Oréal Paris Family, Thuso.”
In April, the French multinational luxury fashion house Dior announced Thuso would be joining them as one of the faces of their new campaign.
She shared behind-the-scenes footage of her Gris Dior campaign, a scent that is part of La Collection Privée Christian Dior.
“Come behind the scenes with me for the #DareInGrisDior campaign with Dior,” Mbedu captioned a short behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram.
Thuso, alongside Jenna Ortega, Fai Khadra, Han So-hee and Alexandra Daddario all represent new versions of their fragrance range.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
