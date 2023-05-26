Dineo's sister, seasoned actress Manaka Ranaka, shared her appreciation on her socials for what Kope and Villa have done.
Tswyza explains why he recorded a song showing support for Dineo Ranaka
‘I wanted to prove and show this does resonate with me and other people’
Image: SUPPLIED
TV presenter, actor and businessman Kope Makgae has recorded a song for Dineo Ranaka to let her know she's not alone.
He shared the song on which he featured an artist named Villa on his Instagram timeline.
Dineo shot up trends lists on Tuesday after she shared her struggles with mental health.
“There's so much distraction, especially on social media. It is ironic how people are posting challenges whereas they are going through their own challenges, so for me it's like all the dancing and music is a distraction of tapping into your own challenges and moreover everybody is going through something but no-one is discussing it. And having a person like Dineo Ranaka, she is sort of like an alchemist, she's an outspoken self-proclaimed leader of health and wellness, but if she's not well who is supporting her?” he told TshisaLIVE.
He said Villa is an up-and-coming musician from Atteridgeville who he chose to work with as a way of paying it forward.
Dineo's sister, seasoned actress Manaka Ranaka, shared her appreciation on her socials for what Kope and Villa have done.
Kope said: “I played it for Manaka on Wednesday on set. She shared a tear, she gave me a call and said even the family was touched. So hopefully it does have reach and has impact. I'm not looking for any credit or anything but as long as it goes further than Dineo to say whoever else is feeling this way, it is OK. It will be OK. Truthfully speaking, it wasn't to blow my own horn. It is just a gesture, humility is the order of the day. So I hope that transcended through.
“This was actually a last-minute thing, I was taking a shower heading to work and then I thought Dineo and I we are not close and I thought if I were to post a get well soon, I'll just be another celebrity pretending to care. So I really wanted to prove and show that this does resonate with me and other people. So why not put it in a song format, so I think that will be the music from now on, things that are emotive.”
Twyza said going forward he would like to see social issues addressed and reflected in music because that's the daily reality for some.
“More authenticity, saying what you feel and what you are going through. Using our influence and talents to communicate real things. Like when you listen to our music now, it's popular but its kind of meaningless, especially when it comes to content. All this rapping about money, girls and booze instead of the underlying real issues that we are facing. So we've become so industrialised in a sense that it's all fiction, it's all parties and whatever, but the reality is people are going through things and they are not talking about them and it's eating away at them bit by bit. I think it's up to us to use our platform in a positive manner.”
He said he has remained centred because of his faith.
“My therapy has been praying, talking to God, understanding how spirituality and religion works, how Christianity works. Just drawing myself to myself, evading distractions from the streets. That is my therapy.”
