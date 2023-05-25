While Anele is at the forefront of the entertainment industry as a personality, she has also taken up roles behind the scenes .
When she launched her second show under her production company, Anele spoke to TshisaLIVE about her mission to create quality content.
“Because I've worked on those big shows, you guys can't expect me to do anything less. We have the best of the best working on this and it wasn't about making profit ever, it's about creating great content.
“I'm not afraid to operate from my strength. I can't work a camera, I can't work a control room or technical things, but I'm going to hire someone who can and be present,” she told TshisaLIVE.
She hopes to see her company grow even bigger, having studios and a reputation of excellence.
“I want to buy studios, I want to make sure people create content easily. It's our job to make the entertainment industry bigger for the next generation. People must get paid, people must be managed properly and people must be looked after and that's what I'm about.”
From auditioning to owning her own production company — Anele Mdoda reflects on her career in broadcasting
Journalist
Image: MASI LOSI
Anele Mdoda has reflected on her journey in broadcasting ahead of the launch of The Masked Singer.
Having been in the entertainment industry for 20 years, the media personality has gone from auditioning for shows to creating shows through her Rose & Oaks production company.
Anele lauded BBC studios executive producer and co-founder of Rapid Blue studios, Kyleen Irvine, for the opportunities she presented her.
“My TV godmother just sent me my audition form for SA Got Talent. They were done looking for a host and I begged and begged and they gave me a shot. The rest is history. She also cast me on celebrity game night. No audition needed there Kyleen Irvine and Masked Singer goes live on June 3, and I have bloomed into a Keeleen,” she wrote.
