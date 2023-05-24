Manaka Ranaka has assured fans she and her family are giving Dineo Ranaka the necessary support after the Kaya 959 personality revealed she was battling suicidal thoughts.
Dineo shot up trends lists on Tuesday after she shared her struggles with mental health in a series of Instagram posts.
As industry colleagues, friends and Dineo's followers showered her with encouragement and expressed concern, Manaka said they were getting her help.
“Family is with her right now and we are trying to get her all the help she will need,” she posted in the comments.
Manaka also took to her timeline, saying she had spoken to Dineo about what she was going through in a heartfelt message.
“Eish ngwana ko gae Dineo. I will always be here for you. On Sunday when I was missing Iko like I've never before, you are the only person that reached out. Today was the toughest day at work though we spoke for about an hour about what you're going through.
“I love you. I appreciate you. I'm here for you. I will go to the ends of the world for you. I pray for you. I phahla for you. I believe in you. I hear you. I see you.”
'We are trying to get her all the help she will need' — Manaka Ranaka on Dineo battling suicidal thoughts
Image: Via Manaka Ranaka's Instagram
• If you or someone you know struggles with depression, feeling suicidal or talking about ending their life, speak to a mental health professional or contact the suicide helpline, 0800 567 567, Cipla Helpline 0800 456 789, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or SMS 31393.
