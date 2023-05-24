“I promise you, my son, I will not rest until I find out what happened to you,” Lara wrote on the musician's Instagram account.
‘I’m pleading for help’ — Costa Titch’s mom wants son’s toxicology report
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Costa Titch
The late musician Costa Titch's mother Lara Langveld has pleaded for help to hasten the speed at which her son's toxicology report becomes available.
Lara, who has suggested her son may have been poisoned, posted on Costa Titch's Instagram timeline that she was told the results may take a while. She said she needed them to be made available soon because without them police could not do much for her and her family with regards to further investigations into the rapper's death.
“The National Health Laboratory Services can take months or even years to finalise toxicology tests. This means I am not the only mother who has to wait for answers. It also means if anyone did poison my son, they could get away with murder. I’m pleading for help to get answers as the police cannot do anything without these medical results,” she wrote.
Lara said she will not rest until she finds out what happened to him.
The 28-year-old rapper collapsed while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at Expo Centre in Johannesburg on March 11.
“I promise you, my son, I will not rest until I find out what happened to you,” Lara wrote on the musician's Instagram account.
Costa's death left many fans with questions. An autopsy has not been made public.
Constantinos “Costa Titch” Tsobanoglou was described at his memorial as someone who was kind-hearted and positive about life.
His manager Khotso Moeti said they had a five-year plan on how Costa was going to conquer the music industry.
He recalled a chat he had with the late rapper when they first met in Randburg.
“We had a five-year plan, we did every single thing. We were three years into the plan. The only thing left was to go mess it up in the US and the Drake feature. But I believe Costa ran his race. It is very sad to be here.”
Meanwhile, TimesLIVE reported that the Gauteng health department has said it was working hard to decrease the postmortem report backlog, which was sitting at 10,900 in March. Of those, 2,308 are at the forensic chemistry laboratories and the rest are at forensic pathology laboratories.
The department said the turnaround times for conducting and producing a postmortem report vary case by case, because of the complex nature of the work, which involves various role players, and the nature of each case.
