WATCH | From Bonang’s outburst to Andile’s love triangle! 5 times 'Young, Famous & African stars left SA shook

Days after the Young, Famous & African (YFA) started streaming on Netflix, the drama seen in the nine-episode series continues to chart the Mzansi Twitter trends list.
The show's cast - Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Nakai, Jeremiah Ogbodo (aka Swanky Jerry), Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Andile Ncube, Quinton Masina (Naked DJ), Zari Hassan (aka Zari the Boss Lady and Diamond’s baby mama), 2 Baba and Kayleigh Schwark - served tonnes of drama.
Here are some of the “what the hell just happened?” moments according to tweeps.
The shady moments of Swanky, aka King Of Petty
Swanky was at the bottom of all the dramatic moments that unfolded on the show. From his feud with Annie to Luis, Swanky was a hot mess this season. He is rarely the voice of reason but his outbursts this season left much to be desired with the fans of the show.
There was tension between the group of 'friends' because the golden friendship between Annie and Swanky which they saw in season one was broken beyond repair because the two couldn't find common ground until Andile Ncube intervened (final episode) to try to reconcile the pair.
Swanky also stirred the pot when he put spice in the version he relayed to Bonang Matheba about where Luis claimed he knew Queen B from. It resulted in the “I f***ed the biggest stars in Africa” outburst from Bonang that went viral.
Annie's 'forever yena' moment
One thing about Annie is she will stand by her man. The married couple, whose marriage is always in the limelight because of accusations of infidelity, had to address a scandal where it was alleged 2 BABA impregnated their banker, an accusation the pair vehemently denied.
Then there was that awkward scene where 2 BABA was explaining why men cheat, which left viewers convinced the musician is set in his ways. Annie had to exit the dinner they planned for their friends.
Andile Ncube's love triangle
Andile's baby mamas brought the sizzle we didn't know we needed on the show. He shares children with Rosette Ncwana and Sebabatso Mothibi who seemingly didn't see eye to eye on how the other should behave.
The radio jock seemed to be confused on who to choose to rekindle his romance with, and he ended up deciding not to start things with his baby mamas. Both the ladies did not hold back in their commentary about each other, leaving viewers gobsmacked.
Bonang's outburst
Bonang has always been the queen of composure but this time around when she lashed out at Luis for comments he made directed towards Fontana about his fling with Diamond. Bonang lost it and yelled at Luis for being "misogynistic".
That's where the “I f***ed the biggest stars in Africa” outburst from Bonang that went viral came from.
Naked DJ's trailer proposal
Mtase we've never heard of a trailer proposal but we weren't the only ones because when Metro FM DJ went ahead with Khany's idea of a trailer proposal even his girlfriend was confused.
Even the second romantic dinner in the last episode looked a little like a proposal. Maybe it was a prelude after the prelude.
