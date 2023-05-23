SNAPS | Inside Mamkhize's star studded Durban book launch

In her sit-down on eNCA, the reality TV star and businesswoman spoke of healing journey and letting things go from her past through her book.

in the book, Mamkhize speaks up about her final words to her parents, who passed on.

“I wanted to deal with my past, I wanted to face my fears and deal with my fears. There couldn't be a better way than to pen it down,” she said.

“I have blocked a lot about my dad in such a way that I have never talked about my father. It was like he never existed. I felt like he was gone too soon.

“I think the first step of healing is to let it all out. For me, what I have been through will inspire, it will inspire any one black person and they must understand that when you see MaMkhize, it's not that everything is always rosy.”

When launching her book, MaMkhize spoke of preserving and protecting her legacy for her family by running the narrative of her story.

“The reason I do what I do is because of them. My family is everything to me. This book is also for you. May you always know our history, may you protect it, and may it live on forever. Never forgot who you are and where you come from,” she wrote on Instagram.