Drama and messy friendships — Tweeps react to season 2 of ‘Young, Famous & African’

It is not only viewers who seem to be failing to make sense of the reality show as cast members Khany Mbau and Zari Hassan have claimed they were “sabotaged” by editors who allegedly left out context vital to some things they said in the series.
The reality TV stars took to their social media timelines on Sunday to claim editors cut pivotal parts from scenes.
“The editors are messy and very spicy. Reality TV neh. Sadly the editor made me the villain again. Editing out pivotal moments that give clarity, and deleting real scenes that shared the visuals of my real world, for example, our children. The cuts and pastes of the scenes and the order is completely wrong and made to fit a certain narrative. I let things slide last season and treated it as show business but my kind nature is setting me up for failure in a very bad way,” Khanyi wrote.
“ To only edit parts which suit them is absurd. I made it clear I'm with someone now, I can't have children with you (Netflix edited the part out),” Zari wrote.
Tweeps seem not to be convinced by Khanyi and Zari's say that the editors portrayed them in a bad light.
Reacting, tweeps said the editors had free rein to do as they pleased and the stars had to just deal.
“Editors I love you guys. They paid you money. You take it. Whatever they do after is for the sake of their viewers,” wrote a social media user.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Netflix were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Young, Famous & African (YFA) season 2 aired on May 19 and has been on the South African Twitter trends list since it became available to stream.
As more and more people watch it there is growing consensus the season was not hitting the right notes.
Viewers of the reality show, which is meant to showcase the crème de la crème of Africa's entertainment industry and how they live as they navigate friendships, relationships, fame and fortune, believe it fell short of its mandate.
Rather than show the world what young, famous Africans get up to, the second season of read like a badly-done Real Housewives show. It was filled with unnecessary cat fights and beef between cast members that makes no sense.
Even the presence of Bonang "Queen B" Matheba couldn't salvage the hot mess.
“This show was rushed, the editing was bad, and many things were left hanging. I think the cast was also dictating what they want to do or show or how they want to be portrayed so the editors tried to cut and paste to narrate their own story. A mess,” said one tweep.
Check out some reactions to the show:
