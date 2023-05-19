×

Leisure

Hard work and discipline leads to dream of own restaurant

Gqanane opens an upmarket tshisanyama in Walmer township

By Kathryn Kimberley - 19 May 2023

From a young age, a Walmer township woman's mother instilled in her the importance of entrepreneurship and saving money.

The eldest of six siblings, and the daughter of a single mom — a domestic worker — Nokuzola Gqanane, 37, nurtured this life lesson and is now reaping the rewards...

