Hard work and discipline leads to dream of own restaurant
Gqanane opens an upmarket tshisanyama in Walmer township
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 19 May 2023
From a young age, a Walmer township woman's mother instilled in her the importance of entrepreneurship and saving money.
The eldest of six siblings, and the daughter of a single mom — a domestic worker — Nokuzola Gqanane, 37, nurtured this life lesson and is now reaping the rewards...
Hard work and discipline leads to dream of own restaurant
Gqanane opens an upmarket tshisanyama in Walmer township
From a young age, a Walmer township woman's mother instilled in her the importance of entrepreneurship and saving money.
The eldest of six siblings, and the daughter of a single mom — a domestic worker — Nokuzola Gqanane, 37, nurtured this life lesson and is now reaping the rewards...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure