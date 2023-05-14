Over the years, Jub Jub has attempted to connect with his son, despite his mother, singer Kelly Khumalo, being adamant about no co-parenting with him.
“I’m happy with my son hating me later, I’m totally happy with that. I’m raising an honourable man the best way I know how and what I have experienced at the hands of that person is enough for me to close the door completely,” Kelly said during her interview on Behind the Story.
In the first episode of her Showmax Original reality series Life With Kelly Khumalo season 3, she reiterated her stance.
“I know a man who wants a relationship with his child when I see one, I will never stand in the way of that. Don't disrespect me,” she said in her video diaries on the show.
You're the reason I keep pushing every day: Jub Jub pens birthday message to his son
Image: Jub Jub/Instagram
Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has penned a heartfelt letter to his son in celebration of his 13th birthday.
The media personality and musician took to his timeline to dedicate his latest single, Solider, featuring Emtee, to his son Christian.
“Happy birthday to my champ, I dropped #soldier today on 'your birthday' because that is exactly what you are, the reason I keep pushing every day. You deserve this day today and many more mfana ka. Enjoy it and know that daddy loves you deeply,” he wrote.
