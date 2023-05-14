This follows after Emtee's wife withdrew a case of assault against him in March when the rapper appeared in the Midrand magistrate’s court for allegedly “beating her” on Valentine's Day in February.
‘It is what it is’ — Emtee files for divorce
Journalist
Image: Instagram
Mthembeni Ndevu, popularly known as Emtee, has filed papers to divorce his wife, Nicole Chinsamy.
A source revealed to TshisaLIVE Emtee had moved out of the flat he shared with Nicole, and was staying with a friend in Fourways after filing for divorce in April.
Emtee was evasive about confirming the report, saying he had not fully vacated their apartment as some of his things were still there.
“I haven't moved out completely yet. It is what is. I don't want no problems,” he said.
When asked to confirm whether he had filed a summons for divorce, Emtee responded: “Yep.”
Nicole, who has two children with the rapper, declined to comment.
This follows after Emtee's wife withdrew a case of assault against him in March when the rapper appeared in the Midrand magistrate’s court for allegedly “beating her” on Valentine's Day in February.
According to a statement seen by Sunday World, Nicole, who alleged Emtee assaulted her when she was seven months pregnant, said she decided to withdraw the assault case for the sake of their two children.
“On 03/03/2023, I opened a common assault case under domestic violence against my husband Mthembeni Ndebele. He was arrested on 08/03/2023. Therefore, I hereby wish to withdraw the charges against Mthembeni Ndevu. I forgave him for the sake of my kids,” reads the statement.
On March 3, the Roll Up hit maker went live on Instagram showcasing an argument between himself and Nicole.
In the video, Nicole can be heard alleging Emtee beat her during her pregnancy.
“You beat me up while I am seven months pregnant. Show them how you beat me up on Valentine’s Day. Show them what you did to me, here’s the proof.”
