Lynn Forbes has opened up about whether she will visit Durban after her son's life was taken there.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10.
Forbes was a guest on Carol Ofori's show on East Coast Radio when she was asked whether she would be back in the city and how she felt about it.
AKA's mom said she didn't necessarily hate the city, but she needed time.
“I don’t believe I would never go back to Durban again. I think it’s natural at the moment. I have no desire to go to Durban at the moment. What I do have a desire for, and it’s not about Durban, but I think getting on a plane to Durban will just open up so much, it will be just so much. So it’s not Durban as a place, it’s not Durban as people, I think Kiernan loved Durban, his fan base is there, and the Megacy is alive in Durban.”
Forbes expressed how she wanted to visit the spot where her son took his last breath.
“One of the yearnings I have is to stand in the spot where he died, and just be there. I know his soul is not there any more and his body is not there any more, but that is the last place where he was alive.”
She previously said her late son had found God before his untimely death.
During an interview on eNCA, Forbes said AKA grew in faith in the last months of his life.
“It was beautiful to see and it was even more beautiful to experience. He was light. He literally just found God. He was not shy to say that,” she said.
“There was this light shining from within. Kiernan was always spiritual, not only spiritual but he believed in God.
'I have no desire to go to Durban at the moment' — Lynn Forbes opens up about visiting city where her son died
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Lynn Forbes
Lynn Forbes has opened up about whether she will visit Durban after her son's life was taken there.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10.
Forbes was a guest on Carol Ofori's show on East Coast Radio when she was asked whether she would be back in the city and how she felt about it.
AKA's mom said she didn't necessarily hate the city, but she needed time.
“I don’t believe I would never go back to Durban again. I think it’s natural at the moment. I have no desire to go to Durban at the moment. What I do have a desire for, and it’s not about Durban, but I think getting on a plane to Durban will just open up so much, it will be just so much. So it’s not Durban as a place, it’s not Durban as people, I think Kiernan loved Durban, his fan base is there, and the Megacy is alive in Durban.”
Forbes expressed how she wanted to visit the spot where her son took his last breath.
“One of the yearnings I have is to stand in the spot where he died, and just be there. I know his soul is not there any more and his body is not there any more, but that is the last place where he was alive.”
She previously said her late son had found God before his untimely death.
During an interview on eNCA, Forbes said AKA grew in faith in the last months of his life.
“It was beautiful to see and it was even more beautiful to experience. He was light. He literally just found God. He was not shy to say that,” she said.
“There was this light shining from within. Kiernan was always spiritual, not only spiritual but he believed in God.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring