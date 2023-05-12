Strong women — celebrate them this Mother’s Day

Strong women — may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.
On the back of the age old saying, may we celebrate them this coming Sunday.
There are plenty of ways to celebrate the special woman in your life this Mother’s Day with Nelson Mandela Bay establishments going all out.
While some eateries are already fully booked, The Herald has come to the rescue of the procrastinator.
Bem Vindo at the Boardwalk Mall is offering a taste of traditional Mediterranean food on May 14 with a three-course meal at R295 per person.
This includes a choice of Marrakesh vegetable curry with flatbread or a tomato and basil creamy chicken pasta with a feta focaccia bite to start, a roasted pork belly with cranberry and port sauce or a seafood platter of grilled hake, creamy mussels, prawns and calamari for the main.
Both options are served with seasonal vegetables, garlic roast potatoes, and savoury rice.
End it off with a sweet choice of chocolate mint lava pudding with ice-cream or baked malva pudding with homemade custard and grilled peaches. This will be served with a complimentary Amarula shot.
If breakfast is your vice, then there will be a free glass of sparkling wine for mothers.
Bookings are essential on 041-450-9977 or bemvindo.pe@gmail.com.
Muse Restaurant in Stanley Street is doing a Mother’s Day high tea on Saturday from 3pm to 4.30pm.
The cost is R175 per person.
Bookings essential on 073-991-5011 or 041-582-1937.
The Beach Hotel has a set menu for R345 a person.
This includes a starter of leek and potato soup served with homemade bread rolls and croutons or roasted vegetable wraps with mandarin orange chicken salad, mini yorkshire pudding with roast beef and caramelised onion, or quiche Lorraine.
For the main there is a choice of beef rump steak, chicken roulade, garlic butter fish or lamb curry, all served with roasted butternut, stuffed gem squash, savoury rice, and roasted herb potatoes.
Satisfying the sweet tooth is a choice of chocolate eclairs and baked malva pudding with custard, a cheese board platter, vanilla pannacotta served with strawberry coulis, or lamingtons.
The Fireside in Circular Drive is doing a champagne breakfast from 9am to 11am.
For R135 per person, receive a free glass of bubbly on arrival, followed by a scrumptious serving of creamy scrambled eggs with chives, bacon and boerewors off the fire, herbed mushrooms, tomato and onion relish, roosterkoek and butter.
Ending off the perfect morning is a cappuccino served with a truffle.
Prefer lunch? Then enjoy an Amarula on arrival, followed by a starter of a honey mustard chicken pancake with a side salad.
For the main Fireside is offering hickory ham and mozzarella chicken roulade, roast lamb with pan gravy, basil mash, caramelised butternut, and green beans fried with bacon and onion.
End off with a white chocolate and champagne cheesecake topped with a chocolate tower.
Children under 14 can enjoy a choice of a cheeseburger or chicken strips and chips, a crazy shake, sand art, marshmallow braai and jumping castle.
The cost for adults is R285 per person, while children eat for R135.
Lunch will be served from 1pm onwards.
Bookings: 082-552-4605 or 066-210-5819.
Doppio Zero PE at the Boardwalk will offer its standard winter menu on the day, with plenty to choose from.
Moms receive a free welcome drink with every booking made.
Children will then also have an opportunity to make the woman who raised them a special surprise.
Join the loyalty programme to earn double points on the day.
Bookings: 041-001-3032 or boardwalk@doppio.co.za.
