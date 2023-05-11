DJ Tira has a new content portal which will give his fans a peek into his life and career.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, he said the app will be available for download soon.
“'DJ Tira World' is officially launched. We have created an exclusive content portal made just for you, where you can access all my videos, songs, social updates, gigs and competitions, all from my own portal,” he posted.
The seasoned DJ recently walked away with Metro FM Awards for his song Sikilidi in the Best Kwaito and Best Music Video categories.
He told TshisaLIVE before the awards ceremony he used the song to work with unknown artists.
“For the song I used artists and producers who are still up and coming and who I've worked with on the music. There are other vocalists featured and it's people who never sang before, who always wanted to sing. I'm giving them an opportunity to sing. Hopefully they do well in the music industry,” he said.
DJ Tira launches his own exclusive content portal
Journalist
Image: Instagram/DJ Tira
DJ Tira has a new content portal which will give his fans a peek into his life and career.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, he said the app will be available for download soon.
“'DJ Tira World' is officially launched. We have created an exclusive content portal made just for you, where you can access all my videos, songs, social updates, gigs and competitions, all from my own portal,” he posted.
The seasoned DJ recently walked away with Metro FM Awards for his song Sikilidi in the Best Kwaito and Best Music Video categories.
He told TshisaLIVE before the awards ceremony he used the song to work with unknown artists.
“For the song I used artists and producers who are still up and coming and who I've worked with on the music. There are other vocalists featured and it's people who never sang before, who always wanted to sing. I'm giving them an opportunity to sing. Hopefully they do well in the music industry,” he said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, he opened up about what has sustained his music career of 23 years.
“Focus and discipline are important in the music industry and how you behave and how you treat yourself. Do you respect the industry? All those things play a role in your longevity as an artist. For me the discipline is important. The focus must always be there and also working with a lot of producers. I like to work with multiple producers as much as possible.”
The music producer recently ventured into the liquor business and launched his own premium cider called Bearings Cyder.
He said it has been ticking the right boxes with consumers.
“The success of the cider has been amazing. People are loving it and I'm amazed. I thought people would respond positively, but, yoh, this is great. We really have a nice cider, it's treating them well.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure