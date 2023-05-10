Lots of drama make tweeps beg for longer episodes of 'The Bala Family' reality show

Only three episodes in and The Bala Family reality show is already ticking all the right boxes with its viewers.
Many tweeps were not expecting the show to be as dramatic as it has turned out to be and now that they are seeing the Bala family through new lenses, they are loving every moment.
Pinky, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo are taking viewers behind the scenes of their lives on Mzansi Magic’s The Bala Family.
Charting the trends as the third episode aired, the family went to therapy to unpack certain issues that have been weighing them down.
“Zwai Bala used the platform of #BalaFamily to highlight the benefits of psychotherapy/mediation which is so often frowned upon in our communities. Let us use social workers or skilled facilitators to hold space for us to ventilate rather than bottle things,” tweeted one viewer.
“uPhelo had hot flushes tonight. Loyiso was not comfortable at all. Those twitches said it all. Hayi sana uTata uJafta is one way, one heart and no retreat. He wants the families united. There were fireworks for the first two episodes, but I suspect things will plateau out now,” tweeted another.
When the show was announced they said the family's legacy will be part of the focus of the reality show.
“Our reality TV has proven to be a success, and we expect The Bala Family to take centre stage as we bring viewers up close and personal and to know a side that they never knew about their favourite personalities. The Bala Family story is a powerful reminder of how families can come together to overcome obstacles and create something meaningful. Viewers will be taken on a journey of how this family seeks to build their legacy in a way that will resonate with South Africans,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.
