Leisure

He’s smiling down on us: AKA wins big at the Metro FM Music Awards

08 May 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
AKA's daughter Kairo Owethu Forbes, mother Lynn Forbes and father Tony Forbes. AKA won best Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Artist and Best Male Artist at the Metro FM Music Awards 2023 at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Slain rapper AKA was the biggest winner at the Metro FM Music Awards 2023.

The rapper, who was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10, won Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Artist and Best Male Artist.

AKA’s father Tony Forbes, mother Lynn, daughter Kairo and business partner Raphael Benza took to the stage to accept the accolades on his behalf.

Vth Season record label executive Raphael Benza told TshisaLIVE this was the late rapper’s biggest music accomplishment.

“It’s reaffirming to see what a brand and music legend he has become. Coming home as the biggest winner at Metro FM awards again after 12 years was part of his milestones when we started the Album project three years ago.

“I feel he is smiling down on us and bragging as usual to the good legends with him. It’s still hard not to hear and see him do it ... This might be his biggest music project ever.”

The 17th edition of the high-profile ceremony saw K.O walk away empty-handed despite being nominated in seven categories.

DJ Tira and Deep London took home two awards for Best Kwaito/Gqom Song, Best Music Video, Best Amapiano Song and Best Viral Challenge.

Here the rest of the winners.

Song of the Year

  • Betusile Mcinga — Ngena Noah

Best Afrosoul Pop

  • Zuko SA — Andikalibali

Best Amapiano Song

  • Deep London — Hamba Wena

Artist of the Year

  • AKA — Lemons (Lemonade)

Best Jazz Album

  • Nduduzo Makhathini — In the Spirit of NTU

Best New Age R&B Artist

  • MOE. — Me Ever After

Best Collaboration Song

  • AKA ft. Nasty C — Lemons (Lemonade)

Best Duo or Group

  • Inkabi Nation — Voice Mail

Best Female Artist

  • Makhadzi — African Queen 2.0

Best Gospel Album

  • Pastor Lungi Ndala — Victorious Praise

Best Hip Hop Artist

  • AKA — Mass Country

Best House Song

  • Skye Wanda — Amazwi

Best Kwaito/Gqom Song

  • DJ Tira — Sikilidi

Best Male Artist

  • AKA — Lemons (Lemonade)

New Artist

  • COCOSA — I Never Thought

Styled Artist

  • Musa Keys

Best Music Video

  • DJ Tira — Sikilidi

Best Viral Challenge

  • Deep London ft. Boole — Hamba Wena

Lifetime Award 

  • Dr Esther Mahlangu and Mafikizolo
