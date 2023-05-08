He’s smiling down on us: AKA wins big at the Metro FM Music Awards

Slain rapper AKA was the biggest winner at the Metro FM Music Awards 2023.
The rapper, who was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10, won Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Artist and Best Male Artist.
AKA’s father Tony Forbes, mother Lynn, daughter Kairo and business partner Raphael Benza took to the stage to accept the accolades on his behalf.
Vth Season record label executive Raphael Benza told TshisaLIVE this was the late rapper’s biggest music accomplishment.
“It’s reaffirming to see what a brand and music legend he has become. Coming home as the biggest winner at Metro FM awards again after 12 years was part of his milestones when we started the Album project three years ago.
“I feel he is smiling down on us and bragging as usual to the good legends with him. It’s still hard not to hear and see him do it ... This might be his biggest music project ever.”
The 17th edition of the high-profile ceremony saw K.O walk away empty-handed despite being nominated in seven categories.
DJ Tira and Deep London took home two awards for Best Kwaito/Gqom Song, Best Music Video, Best Amapiano Song and Best Viral Challenge.
Here the rest of the winners.
Song of the Year
- Betusile Mcinga — Ngena Noah
Best Afrosoul Pop
Best Amapiano Song
Artist of the Year
Best Jazz Album
- Nduduzo Makhathini — In the Spirit of NTU
Best New Age R&B Artist
Best Collaboration Song
- AKA ft. Nasty C — Lemons (Lemonade)
Best Duo or Group
- Inkabi Nation — Voice Mail
Best Female Artist
- Makhadzi — African Queen 2.0
Best Gospel Album
- Pastor Lungi Ndala — Victorious Praise
Best Hip Hop Artist
Best House Song
Best Kwaito/Gqom Song
Best Male Artist
New Artist
Styled Artist
Best Music Video
Best Viral Challenge
- Deep London ft. Boole — Hamba Wena
Lifetime Award
- Dr Esther Mahlangu and Mafikizolo
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
