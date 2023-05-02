Mpumi Mlambo, host of Metro FM’s early morning show, Hustler’s Fix, can't wait for Mzansi to get to “the new kid on the block” as she intends to leave a great impression as the Metro FM Awards' behind-the-scenes host.
On May 6, the media personality will host the “Behind The Black Curtain” segment alongside Somizi Mhlongo at the Mbombela Stadium.
Mpumi's show airs weekdays from 2am to 5am, which makes her relatively unknown, which is the reason she believes that hosting alongside Somizi is the perfect place for listeners to put a face to the name.
“This is not really an reintroduction but a 'new kid on the block' type of opportunity, a lot of people don't know where I come from,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“It feels incredible. It's almost unreal. It is very much aligned with everything that I have done in past 11 years in the industry. I have always been at the forefront of music. From telling the story of artists and producers, artists on the rise or sharing new music. To be in the middle of such an important event for the music industry of SA is incredible.”
Mpumi Mlambo talks hosting at the #MMA23's, joining a national station and watching her dreams come true
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Throughout her career in broadcasting, Mpumi has been intentional in the content she curates and says she wants to be at the pulse of everything surrounding music.
“I've always wanted to document an artist's story, especially while they are still alive, then the next generation don't have to rely on just listening to the song. You get to know about the history of the country through music and so many things. My passion is story and I don't want that to be lost.”
2023 is a year filled with congratulations for Mpumi. She is set to host a wedding show on SABC2 in May, has high hopes of releasing music later this year and even plans to launch her own fashion line.
