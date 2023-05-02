Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has slammed rumours linking her to “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester.
The businesswoman and reality TV star shot up trends lists over the weekend after journalist Karyn Maughan revealed the criminal had received visits from a “well-known celebrity” while in prison.
“We’ve been phoning a number of the people who’ve been visiting him, and a number of the people he listed as contacts — including a very well-known celebrity, who we know. We’ve seen her on our television screens,” Maughan told Newzroom Afrika
Social media users speculated MaMkhize was the celebrity.
Responding, MaMkhize said she could not understand how people had come to that conclusion.
“Why is my name being mentioned with Thabo Bester? Can that white lady please tell the country who the well-known celebrity involved? Does this mean I am the only well-known celebrity in SA?
“Stop putting me in things that I am not involved in,” she said on her Instagram stories.
MaMkhize later shared a screenshot from the journalist clarifying she was not listed as one of Bester's visitors.
“Just to clarify: The prison records provided by G4 do not list Shauwn Mkhize as having visited Thabo Bester in prison. She was not one of the celebrities that we know visited him. I'm not sure where her name entered into this story. I certainly did not name her,” read Maughan's statement.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MaMkhize responds to claims she visited Thabo Bester before his escape
Journalist
Image: Masi Losi
Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has slammed rumours linking her to “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester.
The businesswoman and reality TV star shot up trends lists over the weekend after journalist Karyn Maughan revealed the criminal had received visits from a “well-known celebrity” while in prison.
“We’ve been phoning a number of the people who’ve been visiting him, and a number of the people he listed as contacts — including a very well-known celebrity, who we know. We’ve seen her on our television screens,” Maughan told Newzroom Afrika
Social media users speculated MaMkhize was the celebrity.
Responding, MaMkhize said she could not understand how people had come to that conclusion.
“Why is my name being mentioned with Thabo Bester? Can that white lady please tell the country who the well-known celebrity involved? Does this mean I am the only well-known celebrity in SA?
“Stop putting me in things that I am not involved in,” she said on her Instagram stories.
MaMkhize later shared a screenshot from the journalist clarifying she was not listed as one of Bester's visitors.
“Just to clarify: The prison records provided by G4 do not list Shauwn Mkhize as having visited Thabo Bester in prison. She was not one of the celebrities that we know visited him. I'm not sure where her name entered into this story. I certainly did not name her,” read Maughan's statement.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Image: Instagram/ Mamkhize
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure