To celebrate her birthday, media personality Boity Thulo has ticked off another bucket-list adventure.
She took to her Instagram timeline recently to share a clip of majestic views and her adrenaline-junkie side at Devil's Pool, Livingstone Island, Zambia.
"One of, if not the greatest experience of my life! Bucket-list moment! On the edge of a wonder of Africa! God is glorious! The perfect birthday gift," she captioned her post.
While some tweeps shared their fears of heights, she explained the safety measures.
"The current is too strong to just try that on your own. The lifeguards are safely holding your legs. It puts you at ease, guys. Looks scarier than it actually is. Such an amazing experience."
Inside Boity Thulo's solo getaway in Zambia
She celebrated her 33rd birthday recently with a photo shoot in which she sported a new hairdo, while sharing her gratitude and saying she was finally happy.
"Happy birthday, Queen B! All Glory be the most high God! My heart is overflowing with gratitude. God has been so merciful and kind to me. Badimo baka have worked tirelessly for my wellbeing. Today, I truly am filled with the epitome of my name: Boitumelo. Pure Happiness."
