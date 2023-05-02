Gospel star Khaya Mthethwa, who won season 8 of Idols SA, has also spoken openly about contracts in the music industry and how he made sure to buy himself out of it as soon as he could.
'Idols SA' star Yanga Sobetwa on why artists don't always make it after leaving a singing competition
Yanga Sobetwa has weighed in on why she thinks singers don't become big stars after leaving a singing competition.
In a recent Nkululeko n Cultr podcast, the Idols SA season 14 winner reflected on her life since leaving show.
When asked about the success of artists when they leave the show, Yanga spoke of being signed to a record label as a young artist and why she does not encourage it.
“The reason I would say we don't really get megastars' competitions like that is because of the contracts they get signed into, because record labels they partner with already have artists and sometimes it happens that they'll shelve artists because of the sake of the agreement.
“They'll make you release one song and not push it that much. They'll do the bare minimum that they have to do to honour the contract,” she said.
Gospel star Khaya Mthethwa, who won season 8 of Idols SA, has also spoken openly about contracts in the music industry and how he made sure to buy himself out of it as soon as he could.
“I gave money to the church, I gave money to my siblings and my parents. I had just moved to Joburg so I furnished the house, and I used the money that was left to buy me out of the Universal contract. I did one album with them, I was supposed to do four, then they switched me over to a licensing deal which I said I'd then pay for the next album myself,” he said on the Wisdom and Wellness podcast.
Prince Kaybee is another artist who has been vocal about the pros and cons of being a part of a record label. Recently, the Fetch Your Life hit maker announced he terminated his contract with Universal Music Group.
Since signing with the record label, the DJ and producer had publicly aired his grievances with the company claiming he was being sabotaged. The DJ took to his social media timeline excitedly announcing he had finally parted ways with the record label with the caption “Free after eight years”.
