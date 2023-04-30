The Mahosana-Forbes squad have embraced each other before and after AKA's untimely passing.
Hours after burying the father of her daughter, DJ Zinhle penned a letter to AKA expressing her heartbreak .
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Zinhle posted a letter as the caption for a video of her and Kairo, where she lamented how AKA's life was cut short and his family robbed of his presence.
“Kiernan, I am so sorry that you have been robbed of your time with your daughter, with @nadianakai, Steffan, your mom @lynnforbesza , dad and all of us. I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you, Kiernan. Her asking questions breaks me. What do I do when she misses and needs you?”
In the letter she asked God to guide her, and for her husband Bongani and the Forbes family to give Kairo all the love she needs.
The DJ remembered how AKA expressed his pride in their growth as individuals and how he was happy they had cracked the co-parenting secret.
She said she would hold on to Kiernan's belief that “God is in control” and made it a point to assure her baby daddy that his girlfriend Nadia would not walk alone.
“Good night Kiernan. You told me God is in control. I will hold on to these words as we piece together the pieces of our shattered hearts. We will comfort and love Nadia. She is family now. God bless you.”
Lynn Forbes defends DJ Zinhle’s hubby Mörda against trolls calling him weak
Entertainment
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday World / Mduduzi Ndzingi
While many have applauded Bongani "Mörda" Mahosana for the way he loves his blended family, trolls have continued to mock him and label him "weak".
Lynn Forbes, mother of the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, took time to slam Bongani's haters and sing his praise when she was a guest on eNCA’s News Night.
She has expressed her immense sadness about the gaping loss she continues to feel after her son was shot dead in Durban on February 10. She praised how Bongani loves Kairo like his own and how he has embraced their blended family.
Lynn spoke highly of DJ Zinhle's husband.
“Bongani is the realist man I’ve ever known. There are so many people going at him on social media saying he is weak. But I tell you that is what a real man is all about”.
Kairo's glammy said her blended family is a big part of the reason her sanity remains intact. She defended her family and advised the naysayers to deal.
“In this family, we don’t bring people in. They step into their light, and they find their space. There is space for everybody. You just need to find your spot. The way she [Nadia] treated him, the way she loved him. She was capable of love because of the way she loved herself.”
“We’re just going to keep on loving each other, and whoever can’t deal with it, it’s their problem,” she said.
