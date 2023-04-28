×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Skill of working on human canvas explored by Bay face painters

Artists love seeing children transformed into characters they desire

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 28 April 2023

Helping children become anything they want to be — even if it is just for a day — are two Gqeberha face painters whose popularity has grown so much, they battle to keep up with the requests.

From superheroes to mermaids and even a request to be a potato, Selmarie Wessels and Jubilee Evans have seen it all...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read