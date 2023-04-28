Skill of working on human canvas explored by Bay face painters
Artists love seeing children transformed into characters they desire
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 28 April 2023
Helping children become anything they want to be — even if it is just for a day — are two Gqeberha face painters whose popularity has grown so much, they battle to keep up with the requests.
From superheroes to mermaids and even a request to be a potato, Selmarie Wessels and Jubilee Evans have seen it all...
Skill of working on human canvas explored by Bay face painters
Artists love seeing children transformed into characters they desire
Helping children become anything they want to be — even if it is just for a day — are two Gqeberha face painters whose popularity has grown so much, they battle to keep up with the requests.
From superheroes to mermaids and even a request to be a potato, Selmarie Wessels and Jubilee Evans have seen it all...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure