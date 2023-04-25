Annie Mthembu's luxury spa has just received international recognition.
Taking to her Instagram timeline the Real Housewives of Durban reality star shared her exciting news.
“Annaestheticsa has been nominated for the International Spa Awards in the Best Luxury Beauty Salon Category! I started this salon with exactly this purpose in mind; to provide a luxury salon experience because I wanted a space that took people out of their day to day and delivered them to a pampering haven. And I hope each guest who has walked through my door knows exactly what I’m talking about,” she captioned her post.
In her mentions her followers shared in her excitement for her big recognition.
“And it's exactly at where you had aimed, you provide us with the best service that the country has to offer ... I feel like royalty whenever I'm there. I pray that you win my love,” commented one.
“This is an amazing achievement! Well deserved,” added another.
In a separate Instagram post Annie celebrated another great moment in her life. She wished her husband Kgolo Mthembu a happy anniversary.
“I saved this screenshot from your stories when we just started dating in 2016. We had no clue that we would end up together; it was not part of either of our plans. But evidently it was a part of God’s plan. You are one of the biggest reminders of the Power of God; your presence reminds me to have faith and trust in God’s plan for my life. Thank you for showing me the love of God through your love. I love you,” she wrote.
'RHOD' star Annie Mthembu's business gets a nod at the International Spa Awards
Image: Instagram/ Annie Mthembu
